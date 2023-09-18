Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.32. 889,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average is $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

