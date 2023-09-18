Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $133.73 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,046,271,115 coins and its circulating supply is 13,524,946,115 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

