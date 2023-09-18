DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $115.61

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $115.61 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00145692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00049459 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

