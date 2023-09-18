Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,757 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. 438,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.