Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.14. 397,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,558. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

