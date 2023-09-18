3,987 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. 981,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,730. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

