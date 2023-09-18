PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.48.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,264,053. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $95.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

