Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 36.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $208.36. 104,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,769. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.83. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

