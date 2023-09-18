Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.11. 1,810,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

