Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

