Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $493,719. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

