Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. William Blair began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

FERG stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.89. 120,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

