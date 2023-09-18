Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.49. 81,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

