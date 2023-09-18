180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 858,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 483,894 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of AYX stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.26. 583,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,445. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

