Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.23.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

