The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.12. The stock had a trading volume of 142,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,969. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

