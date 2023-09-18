180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $61.57. 1,236,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

