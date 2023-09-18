180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.35. 315,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,743. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

