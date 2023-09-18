Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LFT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 3,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,893. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 10.76.

Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFT. TheStreet cut Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

