Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,857,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $200.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average of $197.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.