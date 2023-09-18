Short Interest in GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Expands By 26.8%

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,559,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSTC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 11,318,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,500. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021.

