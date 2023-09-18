Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.18

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 1084275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Articles

