Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $447.47. The company had a trading volume of 663,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,611. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $346.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

