Scott Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 135,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 128,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,310. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.