Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Declines By 27.7%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 680,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,917.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMYTF remained flat at C$80.00 during trading on Monday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12-month low of C$80.00 and a 12-month high of C$94.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.38.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

