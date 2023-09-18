Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.72. 69,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day moving average is $161.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

