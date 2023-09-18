FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LEN opened at $114.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.