Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of C stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

