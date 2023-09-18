Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $64,548,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,683,000 after acquiring an additional 233,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,716. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

