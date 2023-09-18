AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme Sells 16,666,600 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,999,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,314,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.77. 100,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,086. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. TheStreet upgraded AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AvePoint from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

