Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $232,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.01. 648,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,497. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $157.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.07.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

