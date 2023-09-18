Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Buys $148,746.70 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi acquired 49,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $148,746.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,187,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,278,437.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRGV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 314,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,086. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $435.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.23.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Featured Stories

