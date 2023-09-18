Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,021,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 116,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Campbell Soup by 31.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 445,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,203. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

