Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $260.39. The stock had a trading volume of 189,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.82 and a 200-day moving average of $245.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.61.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

