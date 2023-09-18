Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 11.4% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $26,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $203.91. 40,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average of $195.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.