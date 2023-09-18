iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $104.83. The stock had a trading volume of 504,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

