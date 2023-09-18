Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,134,000 after acquiring an additional 129,128 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.74. 413,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

