Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

