Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $489,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.62. 67,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average is $234.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

