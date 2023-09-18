Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Stock Position Increased by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 240,813 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $5,471,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 819,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 166,230 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 171.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 118,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.42. 56,941 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $969.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.