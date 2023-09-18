Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.69. The company had a trading volume of 95,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

