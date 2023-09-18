Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 8,977 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.05. 84,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

