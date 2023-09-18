Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $849,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.42. 123,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,507. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average is $152.24.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.62.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

