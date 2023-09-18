Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $138.74 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

