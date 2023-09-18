Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 993,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,835 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 8.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $111,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

