Tlwm Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 0.3% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.9 %

RSG stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.81. 74,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.