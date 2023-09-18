Tlwm Buys 211 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.72. 48,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,634. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.