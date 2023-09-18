Wealth Management Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.1% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 114,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,046. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

