Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $924,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP remained flat at $47.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 133,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $49.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

