Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 171,332 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,329,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,333,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 363.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDHQ traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. 1,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,237. The firm has a market cap of $177.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $28.71.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

